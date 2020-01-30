KILGORE — Whether young or young at heart, anyone wanting to make mealtime favorites like pizza, eggs and pancakes have a cookbook with recipes simple enough for an 8-year-old — because an 8-year-old wrote the book.
Well, with a little help from Grandma.
Christopher Wyatt Baker — friends call him Wyatt — walked up and down his neighborhood recently selling his cookbook, “BAKER: Grandma and Me, Easy Recipes Kids Can Cook.”
The back page indicates the book was published in Middletown, Delaware, but it was written by Wyatt and his grandmother, Betty Baker, in Kilgore.
Wyatt is honest about why he wanted to publish a cookbook — “The money,” he said — but he adds that it can help peers learn how to cook.
“He likes the money,” Baker said, adding that many adults have bought the cookbook as gifts for their grandchildren.
“They love it,” she said.
The idea for a cookbook arose last summer, when Wyatt visited his grandparents’ home and wanted to bake some his favorites such as cookies, muffins or a cake.
“And I thought, let’s just do a little cookbook — just a little typed-up thing,” Baker said.
She brought up the cookbook in conversation with a friend, Fort Worth author Caleb Pirtle, who is a native East Texan who studied journalism at Kilgore College.
“Pirtle said, ‘Betty, this is good,’” Baker recalled, “so I printed off a copy and sent it to him, and he said, ‘No, you need to have it published,’ and so that’s what we did.”
Wyatt returned to his grandparents for a few days, and he and Baker set out all of the ingredients for each recipe in the cookbook and went through each one, step by step, she said.
“Now, he’s enjoying doing it, and he’s teaching his 15-year-old brother how to cook,” Baker said.
Wyatt’s dad, James Baker, said the budding chef is now enjoying going door-to-door along their Kilgore street, where he lives with his dad and mom, Jeri Baker, as he searches for cookbook buyers.
“He’s hit our street heavy a few times,” Dad said.
Wyatt responded, “Yeah, they won’t even let me get off the street.”
Eight-year-old authors still come with limitations, both outside the house and inside the kitchen.
“There has to be adult supervision,” Betty Baker said.
His favorite recipe in the book is for silver dollar-sized pancakes, he said, but the publication also includes recipes for fresh orange juice, microwaved-baked potatoes, deviled eggs and — get this — butter cream icing.
“He’s not a vegetable eater,” his father said.
Cooks or grandmothers who don’t live on Wyatt’s street can find the book on Amazon.com .