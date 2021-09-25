Continued high COVID-19 spread in the area has forced the cancelation of Kilgore's National Night Out parties.
"Many of our dedicated hosts and attendees to the National Night Out parties are in the high risk category for COVID exposure," the Kilgore Police Department said in a Facebook post. "We felt it was the best choice to not move forward in hosting the NNO parties (being we use the format where we have individual neighborhood parties at a host's home, and not a larger community gathering)."
National Night Out aims to unite communities and local law enforcement through annual parties.
Longview's National Night Out events are still scheduled Oct. 5. For information and an interactive map of parties, visit LongviewTexas.gov/NNO .