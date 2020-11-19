This year’s Kilgore Christmas parade has been canceled amid concerns about recent increases in cases of COVID-19, according to the Kilgore Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber made the announcement today on its Facebook page in a post that said the scheduled Dec. 1 90th annual Christmas parade with the theme “Christmas in the Oil Patch” was canceled “due to our concern for the safety of our citizens, participants, and volunteers.”
Organizers made the decision after talking with officials, some past participants, sponsors and health professionals.
“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, seeing a continuing surge in the number of positive cases and hospitalizations, it was agreed that hosting a large gathering of people is not the safest and wisest way to proceed during such an unprecedented situation,” the post read. “Our team is very disappointed that we are unable to hold our 90th Annual Parade bet we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”
The 2021 parade is scheduled for Nov. 30 with the same theme.
The news comes days after Kilgore kicked off the Christmas season on Saturday with an in-person annual lighting of the oil derricks.
During the "A Very Derrick Christmas" celebration, food trucks and vendors lined the streets with holiday goods, and downtown shops and restaurants stayed open for shoppers.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack on Oct. 27 confirmed that the Longview Christmas parade would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade typically draws thousands of people from across East Texas to downtown Longview.
“We are not planning to have the Christmas parade this year because I cannot think of any way possible that we could line the streets with thousands of people standing three and four rows deep and expect them to social distance,” Mack said at the time.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in July that prohibits outdoor events to no more than 10 people without permission from the mayor or county judge. Although Abbott has since eased other pandemic-related restrictions, the one concerning outdoor gatherings is unchanged.
The City of Marshall also is not having a traditional Christmas parade this year. Instead, the city has been considering options for a reverse parade in which residents can drive a designated route to see businesses decorated for the holidays. Residents can vote virtually on best decorated businesses.