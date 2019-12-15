KILGORE — The Kilgore City Council is considering a variety of upgrades in coming years, including the relocation of Fire Station No. 1, improvements to public city structures and landmarks as well as upgrading public utilities, including the city’s water system.
Council members and city staffers held a workshop recently to discuss the outlook for fiscal years 2020-24, which could include a bond referendum in November.
City Manager Josh Selleck said setting a bond measure during next year’s presidential election would help draw more Kilgore residents to the polls.
“Our goal isn’t to get it through,” he said. “Our goal is to have a good election. Presidential elections typically bring up a lot of people. It’s a good time to get a bond election that’s most representative of your community.”
The bond package could fund planned city improvements, including the construction of a public safety building. Selleck cautioned board members to set realistic expectations as far as the timeframe for future projects.
“Let’s say we get to a successful bond election in November. We’re probably still two years out from groundbreaking (on a public safety building) at that point,” he said.
Selleck also said project costs could change over time. Delaying construction projects could add to overall costs, he added, citing increasing steel prices and higher costs on items from China over the past several years.
One of the planned projects is a renovation of the city pool house. The city pool, which has undergone extensive renovation already, reopening in June after being closed throughout 2018.
Selleck and B.J. Owen, director of special services, said they were “astounded” by the renovation plan presented to them recently by designer Stacey Lammers with Hugman Architecture & Construction in Longview.
“We’re talking about a new, full re-laying out of the facility in a way that I don’t think any of us could have thought of before,” Selleck said.
Changes planned for the pool house include a lobby expansion, a reduction of office space and the addition of dressing rooms, showers, toilets and sinks. The renovated facility may also include a new party room available for the public to rent.
Director of Public Works Clay Evers discussed the public works projects. Some came in over budget, he said, such as demolishing an existing golf cart barn and construction of a new barn at Meadowbrook Golf Course. Some came in significantly under budget, such as drainage improvement on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Selleck also discussed the city’s new Capital Improvement Plan, which was prepared by Evers.
“This is our first in a long time, at least since I got here, our first true CIP. What I love about this is that it’s the culmination of everything that y’all have been working on for the last (several) years,” Selleck said.
The plan outlines planned city projects through 2024, including improvements or renovations of city parks, streets, utilities and services.
According to the plan, the projects it lists meet several requirements: They meet the long-term strategic vision of the city; they have an identified cost of greater than $25,000; and have a useful life greater than five years.
Projects and costs figures on the document aren’t quite set in stone.
“It’s just a plan,” said Place 3 Councilman Mike Sechrist.
“It is. That’s what this is. There’s no appropriations in this. There’s a description and a summary that explains what this is and then we break the projects down,” Selleck said, noting the first few pages of the report list the projects by department along with their total cost. Later pages contain more detailed descriptions of individual projects.
The plan can be viewed in full by going to www.CityOfKilgore.com, clicking on the “Government” tab, clicking on “Agenda Center” then selecting the link for the Dec. 5 council workshop and the 2020-24 Capital Improvement Plan link.