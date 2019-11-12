City of Kilgore utility customers might have a little longer to pay their monthly bills.
When the Kilgore City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. today at City Hall Council Chambers, at 815 N. Kilgore St., the city will propose extending due dates for water bills by five days.
Staff has proposed ordinance amendments that would give customers up to 20 days to pay their bills before it will be considered past due, and up to 30 days from the time the bill was rendered before it becomes delinquent.
Currently, Kilgore water customers have 15 days before a bill is past due and 30 days before it is delinquent.
If approved today by the City Council, a penalty of 10% of the charges will be imposed if a customer’s bill reaches past due status, according to the proposal. Water utility service will be terminated if a customer’s account is not paid in full — including any assessed penalties — by the delinquent date.
In other business, staff is asking the council to approve a $41,500 intradepartment budget transfer to pay for preliminary conceptual design services for a proposed Kilgore Public Safety Facility.
The money would be used to pay for a needs assessment by Randall Scott Architects of Richardson to determine the city’s need to replace its public safety facilities “as they are beyond their useful life and no longer meet current standards and practices,” according to the City Council agenda.
The $41,500 would be transferred from the Kilgore Police Department’s contractual special services fund into its undesignated capital improvement fund.
Other items on the agenda include an update in the city’s employee benefits contributions, a master plan scope of work for Kilgore Public Library, the downtown building improvement grant program and the acquisition of playground equipment for Friendship Playground at Harris Street Park.