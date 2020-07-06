Officials have closed Kilgore City Pool after two life guards tested positive for COVID-19.
The city made the statement Monday in a post on its Facebook page, saying the two lifeguards who tested positive had little contact with customers and did not come to work showing symptoms.
“As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing the Kilgore City Pool,” the post read. “We have notified any patrons who had direct contact with those two individuals.”
The city encouraged anyone who had visited the pool to follow guidelines in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The city said a reopening date, when it is determined, would be posted on its Facebook page and on its website.
“The reason for the closure is so that we can isolate other staff who may have been exposed,” the post read. “By doing this we are hoping to eliminate any chance of spreading it if other staff come down with COVID or become contagious.”
News of the closure comes on the day Kilgore City Hall closed to walk-in traffic due to a spike in COVID-19 cases across northeast Texas.
“Generally, this is a reaction to a spike in COVID-19 cases across northeast Texas,” said City Manager Josh Selleck. “Specifically, in this area, the three folks at Gladewater City Hall who handle utility billing have all tested positive for COVID and there’s nobody there right now to take care of that. We don’t want that happening here.”
Most people who come into city hall, according to City Manager Josh Selleck, come in to pay their water bill. For now, Kilgore residents will have to pay online at cityofkilgore.com or place their check in the outdoor kiosk on the north wall of the building.
Residents can also sign up for a bank draft or pay by phone at (903) 984-5081.
“At least for now, this is temporary,” Selleck said.