Pool opening
Workers and lifeguards gather Tuesday at Kilgore City Pool Tuesday as finishing touches are made before the pool's scheduled Saturday opening.

 NEWS HERALD Photo by Lucas Strough

The Kilgore City Pool is slated to open for the season on Saturday.

Hours are set for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the pool at 405 N. Henderson Blvd.

Pool manager Josie Atchley said the first week of operation will be devoted to open swim; swimming lessons and adult activities will begin July 5. Three sessions of swim lessons will be offered. Hourlong swim aerobics classes and “senior” lap swim will be at 9 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Admission is $3 for everyone over the age of 3.

Registration forms for swim lessons and applications for pool rental are available at cityofkilgore.com .

