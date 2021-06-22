The Kilgore City Pool is slated to open for the season on Saturday.
Hours are set for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the pool at 405 N. Henderson Blvd.
Pool manager Josie Atchley said the first week of operation will be devoted to open swim; swimming lessons and adult activities will begin July 5. Three sessions of swim lessons will be offered. Hourlong swim aerobics classes and “senior” lap swim will be at 9 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Admission is $3 for everyone over the age of 3.
Registration forms for swim lessons and applications for pool rental are available at cityofkilgore.com .