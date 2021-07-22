Kilgore College is accepting applications for the next pharmacy technology certification classes set Aug. 19 to Dec. 9.
The deadline to submit necessary assessments and registration forms is Friday.
Tuition for the certificate program is $1,872 (plus textbooks), which includes tuition, program screening fees, uniform, license, testing and certification fees.
The KC bookstore is offering a bundled price of $231 for all needed textbooks.
For information and entrance requirements, visit www.kilgore.edu/pharmacy-technology.
To register or for information, email shsce@kilgore.edu.