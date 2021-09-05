From staff reports
The U.S. Department of Education is set to award Kilgore College a $1.16 million federal Educational Opportunities Center grant to help unemployed workers, low-wage workers and returning high school and college students enter or continue postsecondary education.
This is the first such grant awarded to KC, and it will assist 850 adult learners per year in Gregg, Rusk, Upshur and Harrison counties to find their path to higher education.
The Educational Opportunities Center provides counseling and information on college admissions and services to improve participants’ financial and economic literacy.
KC has two additional TRIO Programs — Student Support Services and Upward Bound. The Student Support Services program, originally awarded in 2001, serves 160 enrolled college students per year.
The Student Support Services program was awarded $1.37 million in September 2020 to be dispersed over a five-year span. The Upward Bound program, which was originally awarded a five-year, $1.28 million grant in 2007, serves 50 area high school students per year.
“With financial hardships discouraging students from succeeding in college, TRIO programs like EOC take on new importance because they continue to help guide un- and underemployed workers and returning high school and college students toward earning a degree,” said Maureen Hoyler, president of the nonprofit Council for Opportunity in Education in Washington, D.C. “COE is dedicated to furthering the expansion of college opportunities for low-income, first-generation students and students with disabilities nationwide.”
For information, call Bindy Tice, director of TRIO student support services, at (903) 988-7590.