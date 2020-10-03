FedEx drop-off services are now offered to the public at the Kilgore College Bookstore on the Kilgore campus.
As part of the FedEx onsite program, customers can drop off pre-packaged and pre-labeled FedEx Express or FedEx Ground shipments.
The bookstore, in the Devall Student Center, sells apparel, electronics and other merchandise.
“This is exciting for us as a bookstore to offer this service not only to the Kilgore College community but to the city of Kilgore as well,” said Kenton Beal, bookstore manager.
For information, visit the KC Bookstore website at www.kcbookstore.com .