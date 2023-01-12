KILGORE — Years of questions about the replacement of Kilgore College's pedestrian bridge were answered Thursday at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new structure — it should be completed this year.
KC President Brenda Kays joked with a large crowd of spectators about the project's timeline.
"We definitely recognize that it has been a long time in the making and, honestly, we will be thankful that we can actually answer the question, 'So when will that new bridge be built?" Kays said at Thursday's groundbreaking.
She added that, barring any further supply issues or unforeseen delays, the new bridge is expected to be finished by September.
Manny Almanza, the college's director of marketing and public relations, said the college is setting up a live video stream of the bridge's construction, that will be publicly available at www.kilgore.edu .
The bridge over Henderson Boulevard/Business U.S. 259 was damaged in April 2019 after it was struck by a tractor-trailer hauling an oversized load. Soon after, the damage to the bridge was determined to be so severe that it required demolition.
The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020 and its associated supply issues pushed back the timeline to replace the bridge.
On Thursday, Kays thanked local law enforcement for helping with the use of a crosswalk at the site, which allowed students, faculty and staff to reach the east side of the campus.
The crosswalk and its associated traffic lights have been a source of contention in the years they've been in use.
"Although they worked very well, we realized that the flashing lights on Highway 259 were only a temporary solution," Kays told the audience at Thursday's ceremony. "Despite signage and multiple media communications, the cadence of how the lights worked unfortunately escaped or remained a mystery to some motorists."
Kays also said the new bridge will be ADA-compliant, with elevators on both sides. The structure itself will have a "state-of-the-art, sleek look" that "will be a landmark not only for Kilgore College but also for the city of Kilgore," she said.
Mayor Pro Tem Harvey McClendon congratulated KC on moving ahead with the project.
"On behalf of the city of Kilgore, I want to congratulate Dr. Kays, the college staff and the Kilgore College community, on this project. This will not just be a bridge — it will be a landmark for the city," McClendon said.
Gregg Co. Pct. 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo, a KC alum, also congratulated the college and said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt, who was unable to attend the ceremony, was proud of the the college and the city.
The bridge project required the college and the city to work with Texas Department of Transportation, contractors, design firms and more. KC trustees reviewed multiple design options and bids for the removal of the old structure.