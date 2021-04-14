KILGORE — Kilgore College celebrated its fire and police academies Wednesday for earning national and state honors, with college President Brenda Kays saying the programs have "set the standard in the state."
Despite misting rain, a crowd of students, board members and faculty and staff members gathered at the Lee Mall/Mike Miller Plaza on the Kilgore campus.
In March, the KC Fire Academy was named the top-ranked online fire science degree program in the state by Intelligent.com. The research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities, with KC’s program also ranked No. 19 in the nation. The ranking was based on curriculum quality, graduation rate and post-graduation employment.
The East Texas Police Academy later was recognized for its 100% pass rate for students taking the peace officer licensing exam.
Fire academy Director Mike Simmons said the academy is running more than 20 fire programs each year with the online and high school programs growing.
“Since 1999, we have had 3,300 students attend the fire academy program,” he said. “I am very excited and very proud of everybody.”
Simmons said that when he came to the program, he had “crazy ideas” and was lucky to have staff members who could help make those ideas possible and successful.
“We’re excited about where we’re going in the future,” he said. “Right now, it’s a good time to get in the fire services.”
He added that job opportunities are plentiful in East Texas and beyond because of retirements and new emergency services districts forming.
East Texas Police Academy Director and Academy Training Coordinator Joe Cassin said the school services more than 234 law enforcement agencies, covering an area of more than 60,000 square miles.
“An area larger than the state of Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut and New Jersey combined, Cassin said. “Each year, we train hundreds of future law enforcement officers in our basic peace officer course.”
The police academy had 349 cadets pass the peace officer licensing exam on the first attempt from 2018 to 2020.
Cassin said the academy is more proud of the fact that it maintained a 100% passing rate even after the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement implemented a new mandatory curriculum and corresponding tests in 2020.
The police academy trained almost 3% of everyone across the state who passed the licensing exam on the first attempt.
According to the department, the only areas that trained more police officers than the East Texas Police Academy in that two-year time period were a few providers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Houston area and San Antonio area.
“I have the easiest job in law enforcement because I work with a team of exceptionally dedicated and professional instructors and staff,” Cassin said. “Despite the challenges that law enforcement is facing nationally, and that our community and campuses have faced locally in the last year, the staff and instructors at the police academy have not buckled or wavered in their selfless dedication to do everything they can to set our graduates up for success in their law enforcement careers.”
He said police academy instructors have a combined 138 years of experience and more than 41,000 training hours.
The East Texas police Academy is working to recruit more students to help fill job openings across the state.
Cassin said he is getting calls from as far away as El Paso with departments looking for officers.
“We currently have 100% employment rate among graduates, so we’re able to find jobs for all our graduates,” Cassin said. “It’s a growing field, and it’s a very stable career.”