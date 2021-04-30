The Kilgore College Department of Music and Dance will present a performance at 3 p.m. Sunday by the KC Chorale at First Baptist Church, 501 E. North St. in Kilgore.
Music performed by the KC Chorale will include works by Mozart and Purcell, as well as a medley of songs from the musical "Les Misérables" with student soloists.
Alumni singers will join the chorale to perform "For the Beauty of the Earth" by John Rutter and "Pie Jesu" from "Requiem" by Andrew Lloyd Webber featuring soprano Melanie Sullivan and male soprano Zephan Lee.
The chorale is directed by Mary Heiden and accompanied by pianist Jonathan Kaan.
For information on the KC Chorale or other music classes at KC, visit www.kilgore.edu/music .