Kilgore College has renewed its contract with Aramark to provide custodial, grounds and facility maintenance services to the college through 2023.
The college has used Aramark for its food, dining and catering services for more than 25 years.
“We are excited to team with Aramark over the next several years to take care of our day-to-day custodial, grounds and facility maintenance needs to enhance the student experience and increase student success,” said college President Brenda Kays.
The partnership comes after a collaborative request for proposals process including input from students, faculty and staff. Aramark serves hundreds of educational institutions, sports teams and businesses around the world, according to the college.