Fall enrollment at Kilgore College has declined about 11%, leading to less revenue as well as budget cuts.
College spokesman Chris Craddock said Tuesday that the college has 5,031 students enrolled in credit courses, which is a drop from about 5,650 students enrolled at this time in 2019.
Earlier this month, the college’s board of trustees adopted a smaller 2020-21 budget to make up for the loss in revenue, cutting more than $2.7 million in expenses.
According to the budget, the largest drop in expenses was employee benefits, while staff raises also will not be given in the new fiscal year.
Elsewhere, LeTourneau University in Longview reported 25 fewer students this year after 3,150 students were enrolled in fall 2019.
However, Vice President of Enrollment Services Carl Arnold said the freshman class is the second-largest in a decade.
“What this proved to me is that students want to learn in person,” he said. “They don’t want to go online and get the majority of their content. They wanted to come and have a college experience.”
The university said the biggest enrollment hit was fewer transfer students.
“COVID hit right during transfer season, because it’s usually late spring and early summer,” Arnold said. “They didn’t really have a chance.”
The university also typically has more international students, Arnold said. LeTourneau hopes the spring semester class will be larger as international students will be able to return to campus.
The University of Texas at Tyler and East Texas Baptist University reported enrollment increases.
UT Tyler had an increase in enrollment with 9,927 students compared with 9,810 in 2019. Its Longview University Center reported a decrease — from 256 in fall 2019 to 174 this semester.
ETBU officials reported the highest student enrollment in the university’s 108-year history with 1,714 total students, which is an 8% increase compared with fall 2019. The total graduate student enrollment also is a record, up by 22% compared with this past fall.
Northeast Texas Community College spokeswoman Jodi Pack said preliminary enrollment for the semester is 2,862 students, a decline from 3,111 students in fall 2019.
Panola College spokeswoman Jessica Pace said enrollment is down about 3%, but “considering everything, we’re pretty excited with our enrollment.”
The college has 2,531 students enrolled for the fall compared with 2,613 in fall 2019.