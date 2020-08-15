Kilgore College students can still register in person during final registration set Monday and Tuesday.
The registration is set 1:30 to 6 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Devall Student Center in Kilgore and in the Hendrix Building on the Longview campus.
To register, students are required to register for at least one course at the college’s Longview campus.
Students returning to Kilgore College with no developmental requirements can register online through midnight Tuesday by visiting the AccessKC link at www.kilgore.edu .
For more information and a list of available classes, visit kilgore.edu .
Students who prefer remote registration can set up an appointment at www.kilgore.edu/remote-registration .
The fall semester begins Monday, Aug. 24.