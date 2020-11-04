Kilgore College will use part of a $126,472 grant to fund a coach dedicated to working with workforce dual-credit students at Longview and Henderson high schools.
KC is one of eight East Texas community colleges that received funding from a $960,000 grant from the Texas Success Center. The center, a division of the Texas Association of Community Colleges, received the grant from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation.
The coach will monitor student progression toward a credential while in high school and will ensure that students can easily monitor their progression and learn what is needed to complete their program at KC after high school, according to the college. The coach also will act as a resource until students enroll at KC in the fall after high school graduation.
The Texas Success Center, a member of the national Student Success Center Network, supports colleges’ efforts to improve student success and directs Texas Pathways, a statewide strategy focused on building capacity for community colleges to design, implement and continuously improve structured academic and career pathways at scale, for all students.