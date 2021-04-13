The Kilgore College Department of Music and Dance will present a performance by the KC Jazz Band at 7 p.m. Thursday in the main room of the Baptist Student Ministries building on the Kilgore campus.
The band will play a variety of swing, samba and funk music.
Alumni guest artist, George Faber, will be featured on piano with the jazz band performing a selection he wrote. The band is under the direction of Brent Farmer.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed. Face coverings are required.
Find more information at www.kilgore.edu/music .