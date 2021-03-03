The Kilgore College board of trustees has approved Terry Hanson as vice president of administrative services/chief financial officer.
Hanson previously worked as the assistant director of planning and data analytics for the city of Fort Worth.
He also has worked as the finance and information technology director for Sheboygan County, Wisconsin, and worked in a similar role for the city of Sheboygan.
College President Brenda Kays said Hanson was chosen after an “extensive nationwide search for the perfect candidate.”
“We feel fortunate to have attracted the caliber of talents possessed by Terry Hanson,” she said. “His acumen in business, auditing and leadership will be valuable resources to accelerate Kilgore College and its students to new levels of achievement and success.”
Hanson earned a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Bemidji State University.