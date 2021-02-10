Mark Clark has been named Kilgore College dean of Business & Information Technology after approval by the board of trustees.
“It has been a real dream come true to join historic Kilgore College and return home to East Texas,” Clark said. “The KC team is top-notch in every way, and I am honored to be assigned as the new dean for Business & Information Technology. I promise to work hard and ensure that our students get what they want from their education at KC.”
Clark comes from Houston Baptist University, where was assistant professor of entrepreneurship; the director of the McNair Center for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise; and was program coordinator for the Master of Science in Management and Entrepreneurship.
“We’re very excited to have Dr. Mark Clark join the instructional team. He brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to this vital position, and we look forward to the innovation that will benefit our students,” said Mike Turpin, vice president of instruction.