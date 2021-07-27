Kilgore College has named a new director of bands.
Kevin Gray Richardson comes from the University of Texas Permian Basin and will begin his duties Monday, directing the Ranger Marching Band, wind symphony jazz band and KC Steel, according to a statement released Monday by the college.
The Kilgore College Board of Trustees approved Richardson for the position this past month.
“My family and I are thrilled to return to East Texas,” Richardson said in the statement. “My wife is a graduate of Longview High School and most of her relatives, including her wonderful parents, live in the area. Now our daughters will get to enjoy the most precious thing in life, which is being close to family. I can’t wait to get started at Kilgore.”
Richardson was director of bands and an assistant professor of music at UT Permian Basin since 2018. While there, he directed the Falcon Marching Band and conducted the Symphonic Winds, the school’s premier concert band.
Between 2012 and 2018, Richardson was associate director of bands and assistant professor in the Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University in North Carolina, according to Kilgore College. From 2005 to 2011, Richardson had a similar position at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Richardson taught middle and high school band in Texas for 10 years where his marching and concert ensembles consistently received superior ratings at University Interscholastic League events and band festivals across the country.
He earned a doctorate in conducting at the University of Houston Moores School of Music in 2012. He has a master’s degree from Northwestern State and a Bachelor of Music Education degree from The University of Texas at Austin.
Kevin and his wife, Jenny, have two daughters.
Richardson is taking over for Brent Farmer who served as Kilgore College’s band director since 2019.