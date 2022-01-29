KILGORE — William “Bill” McPherson has been named Kilgore College police chief and director of public safety and risk management.
McPherson has a master’s degree in communication and graduated from the FBI National Academy.
“He has a wealth of experience and a deep level of knowledge in all areas of policing,” said Staci Martin, VP of student services. “Kilgore College is fortunate to hire someone who has this level of experience in law enforcement, including a long tenure in various supervisory roles.”
McPherson served four years in the U.S. Air Force before earning a bachelor’s degree in 1990 from The University of New Mexico and a master’s degree in communication from Central Missouri University in 1993.
McPherson started in patrol at the Houston Police Department in 1993 and retired in 2020.
“I am a firm believer in community service,” McPherson said. “Kilgore College Police Department can only achieve its goal of ‘Protecting the Future of Texas’ by working with the students, staff and surrounding communities to not only improve campus safety initiatives, but to also elevate the overall college campus experience.”
He began his career with the Houston Police Department in high-crime districts before being moved to the narcotics division in 1999.
McPherson spent 10 years working in an undercover capacity, then was promoted to sergeant in 2009 where he worked in dispatch, homicide and internal affairs over the next four years.
In 2013, McPherson was promoted to lieutenant and returned to the homicide division where he was in command of the night shift and responsible for the supervision of 20 detectives.
McPherson also supervised the investigation of most of the officer-involved shootings that happened in the Houston jurisdiction.
After attending the FBI National Academy in 2016, McPherson was promoted to commander.
Over the next four years, McPherson ran three divisions including the Vehicular Crimes Division, the Southeast Patrol Division and the George Bush International Airport Division.
During McPherson’s tenure with Houston police, he was certified in numerous areas as a police instructor and is a TCOLE certified instructor and an FBI-certified firearms instructor.
He was a regular instructor in the Narcotics Division and at the HPD Academy and also served as an instructor in 2021 for the East Texas Police Academy.
McPherson began his duties at KC on Dec. 10 taking over for Heath Cariker, who retired.