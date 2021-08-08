A new vice president of instruction and chief academic officer started this month at Kilgore College.
Tracy Skopek began her new duties Aug. 1 after being approved by the Kilgore College Board of Trustees.
“Dr. Skopek has my full support and I know that she will do a phenomenal job leading the instructional mission at KC,” Kilgore College President Dr. Brenda Kays said in a statement.
She takes over the position from Mike Turpin who retired at the end of July after working at the college since 1984.
Skopek is originally from Mesquite and graduated from Texas Tech University with a Ph.D. in Political Science and a master’s degree in Public Administration. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in government from The University of Texas at Austin.
Skopek went on to serve as an assistant professor at Stephen F. Austin State University from 2000 to 2003.
“I am excited to join the amazing faculty, staff and students at KC and look forward to contributing to the outstanding work already underway,” Skopek said in a statement. “My husband and I are thrilled to be back in East Texas again.”
Skopek most recently served as the dean of liberal arts and public services at Tulsa Community College since 2015. She also taught political science courses at the community college. From 2003 to 2015, Skopek served as director and associate professor of public administration at the University of Wyoming.