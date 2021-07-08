From staff reports
Kilgore College trustees have named Staci Martin as the college’s new vice president of student services and athletic director.
“KC attracted many top candidates — both in Texas and out-of-state — for this position,” said President Brenda Kays. “Dr. Martin has a proven and admirable track record at the college, and I know that she will do a stellar job with her new role at KC. We look forward to her leadership as we continue to reimagine and build on the vibrant student life experience and student services at the college.”
A native of Daingerfield, Martin has 24 years of higher education experience with 17 years in student services and 15 years in a leadership role.
Martin has worked at KC since 2001, serving as assistant registrar from 2001-05, associate registrar from 2005-07, the registrar and director of admissions from 2007-14 and as vice president of institutional planning since 2014.
“I am honored that the board of trustees and President Brenda Kays have entrusted me with this new role,” Martin said. “I have a passion for providing high-quality student services and look forward to making a positive impact on the student experience at Kilgore College. It is also my privilege to provide administrative leadership to KC’s tradition-rich athletic programs and the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes.”
Martin will fill the position of Mike Jenkins, who has been named the college’s executive vice president of internal collaboration and strategic initiatives.
She also takes over some of the responsibilities of Jimmy Rieves who retired in March as KC’s athletic director.
Martin is scheduled to begin her new position July 16.
Martin graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, earned a Master of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas A&M University-Texarkana and earned a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Administration from Texas Tech University.
She began her professional career as a middle school math instructor at Atlanta ISD from 1992-95, then taught eighth grade math at Redwater ISD from 1995-96.
From 1997-2001, Martin worked for Texas State Technical College where she served as student recruiting officer from 1997-98, placement officer from 1998-99 and coordinator of student marketing from 2000-01.