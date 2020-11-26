The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has awarded the Kilgore College Nursing Program with a $90,000 grant from the Nursing Innovation Grant Program.
The board created the grant program to “support clinical learning experiences to mitigate impediments due to COVID-19.”
The funds will be used to purchase additional equipment that will allow for an increase in simulation hours for KC nursing students, according to the college.
“The grant money comes at a great time. With the COVID-19 pandemic, clinical opportunities in the area for our students have been limited,” said Dayna Davidson, director of nursing. “Being able to purchase additional simulation equipment will greatly help to offset the loss of traditional clinical hours for our students.”
Additional simulation equipment will allow KC nursing students to learn how to care for patients in a safe learning environment without having to be on-site at a local health care facility, according to the college.
“We are always looking for innovative ways to keep up with the ever-increasing need for skilled nurses in the East Texas area,” Davidson said.