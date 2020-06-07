Kilgore College is launching the “Summer $ix” registration campaign, spotlighting academic programs and giving students a chance to win one of six $1,000 scholarships.
The KC Foundation will present a $1,000 scholarship each week for the next six weeks to a student who enrolls each week for fall 2020 classes.
A student’s name will be drawn to win the scholarship every Monday from June 15 to July 20.
Students can register for Kilgore College classes in person, online through AccessKC (current students), through a virtual advising appointment or via a Ranger Registration session.
For information or to set up an appointment, call (903) 983-8206.
Students also may set up a remote advising session at kilgore.edu/advising or kilgore.edu/ranger-registration .