The Risk Management Institute at Kilgore College is offering several free classes in May and June to help train and educate local employers, employees and the public about proper workplace safety practices.
Classes will be held in Kilgore in the Student Support Building (Room 208) on the Kilgore campus or in Room 510 in the Hendrix Building at KC-Longview.
Continuing education units and certificates will be awarded upon completion of each course.
The classes are funded by a grant from Texas Mutual Insurance Co. to KC Workforce Development Continuing Education.
Registration forms and course descriptions are available at www.kilgore.edu/rmi.
To register or for information, call Jennie Alcantar at (903) 983-8170 or email jalcantar@kilgore.edu.