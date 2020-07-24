Kilgore College has started an online-only degree in software development and data analytics thanks to funding from a U.S. Department of Education grant awarded in 2017.
The program prepares students to work as computer programmers, web developers, data analysts or application support specialists, according to the college.
Students in the program learn to design and develop computer software using scripting and high-level languages. They also learn skills and techniques for supporting an organization’s data requirements through the creation and management of databases, preparation of reports and data analysis, the college said in a statement.
“Online classes remove scheduling conflicts faced by many students,” said Richard Crutcher, dean of Business & Information Technology. “Also, students can begin this program in the fall, spring or summer terms.”
Limited space is available, so early registration is advised, the college said in the statement.
For information, go to kilgore.edu/cit .