Kilgore College has been recognized by Intelligent.com as having the top-ranked online fire science degree program in Texas.
The research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities, with KC’s program ranked No. 19 in the nation.
Each program was evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings were calculated through a scoring system that includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations. The ranking methodology uses an algorithm, which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each institution’s degree program.
Intelligent.com analyzed 88 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with 38 making it to the final list.
To access the complete rankings, visit www.intelligent.com/best-online-fire-science-degree-programs/.
For more information on the fire academy at KC, visit www.kilgore.edu/fireacademy.