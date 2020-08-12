From staff reports
The Kilgore College TRIO program has been awarded a total of $1,371,980 in federal grants to continue through 2025.
Funding will allow the TRIO program to continue its mission of providing financial assistance and academic support services to first-generation, low-income and disabled students, according to the college. The program is in its 20th year and has helped 1,748 students with their educational needs.
The federal grant of $274,396 will be distributed over five years. Tyler Junior College also was awarded $274,262 over five years for a total of $1,371,310.
“As our students prepare to return to their studies, it is critical they are provided with the resources necessary to succeed and continue achieving academic milestones,” U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said in announcing the grants. “I’ll continue to do everything in my power to ensure opportunities for students in East Texas aren’t taken away due to these times of economic uncertainty.”
The TRIO program, first introduced in 1968 under the Higher Education Act, was named TRIO because it consisted of three programs: Upward Bound, Talent Search and Student Support Services. The program has expanded to seven programs.
The grant funding comes from the federal Student Support Services program. Through a grant competition, funds are awarded to institutions of higher education to provide opportunities for academic development, assist students with basic college requirements and to motivate students toward the successful completion of their post-secondary education, according to the college.
For information, contact Kilgore College TRIO director Bindy Tice at (903) 988-7590 or visit www.kilgore.edu/trio .