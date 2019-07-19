Editor's note: This story will be updated and more photos will be added shortly. Please check back.
The newest group of Kilgore College Rangerettes has been announced.
A weeklong process ended this morning as 34 young women became the newest members of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team. Be sure to check back later for a gallery of photos from today's announcement of the new line.
The new freshman members of the 2019-20 Rangerettes, listed in alphabetical order by last name, are:
- Maggie Ethington, Nacogdoches
- Brooke Naulty, McKinney
- Scarlet Walls, Plano
- Catherine Wright, Texarkana
- Grace Gatewood, McKinney
- Kayla House, Round Rock
- Amanda Moreland, Round Rock
- Rachel Bowsher, McKinney
- Maribel Sauceda, Corpus Christi
- Claire Hodges, Cedar Park
- Lainey Goodson, Lindale
- Cassidy Fairchild, Georgetown
- Caroline Rhodes, Springdale, Arkansas
- Emilie Grieve, New Braunfels
- Elisabeth Eckles, Whitehouse
- Macy Belk, The Woodlands
- Shyanne Prevett, Haslet
- Julia Sincovec, Dallas
- Hannah Moss, Cypress
- Kali Rochford, Midlothian
- Maggie Smith, Nederland
- Ariana Hickman, Mesquite
- Abigail Evans, Frisco
- Natalie Lancaster, College Station
- Ashlyn LeBaron, Nederland
- Sydney Whittington, Flower Mound
- Ani Ferrell, Round Rock
- Shelby Dupont, Katy
- Jolie Ferrell, Round Rock
- Macie Moore, Bridge City
- Alexa Ramos, Deer Park
- Trinity Vogel, Austin
- Alexis Moisan, Carrollton
- Bailey Stark, Cypress