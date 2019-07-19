Rangerettes
Maggie Ethington, right, of Nacogdoches points to her number after being selected to be a Kilgore College Rangerette Friday, July 19, 2019, in Dodson Auditorium. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

The newest group of Kilgore College Rangerettes has been announced.

A weeklong process ended this morning as 34 young women became the newest members of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team. Be sure to check back later for a gallery of photos from today's announcement of the new line.

The new freshman members of the 2019-20 Rangerettes, listed in alphabetical order by last name, are:

  • Maggie Ethington, Nacogdoches
  • Brooke Naulty, McKinney
  • Scarlet Walls, Plano
  • Catherine Wright, Texarkana
  • Grace Gatewood, McKinney
  • Kayla House, Round Rock
  • Amanda Moreland, Round Rock
  • Rachel Bowsher, McKinney
  • Maribel Sauceda, Corpus Christi
  • Claire Hodges, Cedar Park
  • Lainey Goodson, Lindale
  • Cassidy Fairchild, Georgetown
  • Caroline Rhodes, Springdale, Arkansas
  • Emilie Grieve, New Braunfels
  • Elisabeth Eckles, Whitehouse
  • Macy Belk, The Woodlands
  • Shyanne Prevett, Haslet
  • Julia Sincovec, Dallas
  • Hannah Moss, Cypress
  • Kali Rochford, Midlothian
  • Maggie Smith, Nederland
  • Ariana Hickman, Mesquite
  • Abigail Evans, Frisco
  • Natalie Lancaster, College Station
  • Ashlyn LeBaron, Nederland
  • Sydney Whittington, Flower Mound
  • Ani Ferrell, Round Rock
  • Shelby Dupont, Katy
  • Jolie Ferrell, Round Rock
  • Macie Moore, Bridge City
  • Alexa Ramos, Deer Park
  • Trinity Vogel, Austin
  • Alexis Moisan, Carrollton
  • Bailey Stark, Cypress

