Kilgore College Rangerette Eryn Flood congratulates Avery Dickerson Thursday, June 30, 2022, after learning she was selected for the elite squad after a week of tryouts. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Madyson Arzate, left, and Kaela Peavy celebrate after finding out they both were named to the new line of the Kilgore College Rangerettes Thursday, June 30, 2022, after a week of tryouts. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Family members of Kilgore College Rangerette hopefuls react as they receive texts from thier oved ones announcing if they made the cut Thursday, June 30, 2022, after a week of tryouts. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Family members of Kilgore College Rangerette hopefuls react as they receive texts from thier oved ones announcing if they made the cut Thursday, June 30, 2022, after a week of tryouts. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
One of Kilgore's longest-running traditions continued Thursday as the 83rd line of the Kilgore College Rangerettes was announced.
Eighty-four "hopefuls" auditioned for the world-famous dance and drill team this year, and 36 were chosen to wear the red, white and blue uniforms.
The new Rangerettes, which include three young women from Kilgore, will join 32 sophomores to make a team of 68.
Shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, the young women gathered outside W.L. Dodson Auditorium on the KC campus before heading inside for the famous "sign drop," when the team numbers of the Rangerettes chosen to join the line are displayed on a large signboard.
Family and friends were then allowed into the auditorium to cheer and applaud the new Rangerettes as the sophomores congratulated their new teammates.