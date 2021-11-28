The Kilgore College Rangerettes Christmas Show is scheduled 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 12 in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.
The one-day-only Broadway-style show, “Home for the Holidays,” will feature the Rangerettes as well as the Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers, the Kilgore High School Co-Ed Dancers, Intensive Dance Company and the Bullard High School Belles.
Reserved tickets are $15 each and are available to purchase online only through Dec. 12 by visiting www.rangerette.com .
All tickets are non-refundable. The show is set to last about an hour.