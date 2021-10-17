The Kilgore College Rangerettes have scheduled a dance clinic Oct. 30 for students in grades one through five.
To register a child, visit www.rangerette.com/rangerette-clinic .
Cost of the clinic is $60, which includes a T-shirt, lunch and the opportunity to perform pregame at the KC football game the same day at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
Check-in for the clinic is set 9:30 to 10 a.m. Oct. 30 in the Rangerette Gym.
At the conclusion of the clinic, participants will perform before the 3 p.m. football game, sit with the Rangerettes during the first half of the game and watch the Rangerettes perform at halftime.