Kilgore College will be able to provide $750,000 of free tuition to students who left higher education or are displaced workers in Texas thanks to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
According to a written statement from the college, Kilgore College is one of 40 colleges and universities to receive the grant.
The funds provide free training to qualified individuals who need to learn new skills to get back into the workforce, and provides support for students who have previously stopped out of higher education to complete a postsecondary credential.
“With so many employers in the East Texas area needing a skilled workforce to advance their mission, we are very excited to receive this grant and partner in this area’s economic recovery,” President Brenda Kays said in a written statement. “Individuals who meet the qualifications will have a tuition-free opportunity to obtain cutting-edge technology skills. These advanced skill sets have the potential to lead to exciting career opportunities that produce living-wage compensation.”