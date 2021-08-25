Kilgore College has scheduled community COVID-19 vaccination clinics with the next set 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the carpeted gym of Parks Fitness Center, 701 Laird St., on the Kilgore campus.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.
Anyone 18 or older can choose to receive either vaccine. Residents ages 12 to 17 only will be offered the Pfizer vaccine, and they must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian.
Face coverings are required to be worn inside the vaccination clinic.
Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.
Times can be scheduled by calling (903) 617-6404.
Anyone who has received another vaccination of any kind, including for flu or Shingles, or who has recently tested positive for COVID-19 should wait at least 14 days before receiving the first (or a second) COVID-19 vaccine.