Kilgore College is accepting applications until 5 p.m. April 30 to fill the vacant seat of board trustee Scott Andrews, who is resigning.
Andrews represents Voting Unit No. 1, Place 4, South Zone. His term expires May 2023, when a regular election will be held.
Voting Unit No. 1 includes Overton, West Rusk and Leverett’s Chapel ISDs.
Applicants will be reviewed by a board subcommittee that will recommend an appointment for the full board to consider.
Board bylaws allow a vacancy to be filled by appointment until the next regular election.
Each trustee must be a resident and qualified voter of the district.
To apply, email Nancy Law at nlaw@kilgore.edu or download a copy of the application at kilgore.edu/board .
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and remote working conditions, all completed applications must be emailed to nlaw@kilgore.edu .