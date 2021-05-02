Kilgore College is set to give away a Chevrolet Trax to a student Thursday at the Cruise for Success giveaway.
The event also will include a pep rally, called Pep in the Plaza, which is set to begin about 11 a.m. in the Lee Mall/Mike Miller plaza area of the Kilgore campus.
Before the rally, a student’s name will be drawn as the winner of the car, courtesy of Patterson Chevrolet of Kilgore.
The Cruise for Success program allows qualifying KC students to earn points during the fall and spring semesters for a chance to win a new car as well as cash prizes.
The Rangerette Swingsters, the KC Drumline, the KC Twirlers and local high school dance/cheer teams also are set to perform during the event
Music will be provided by DJ KC with Aramark providing “carnival-type” foods. Food trucks also are set to attend.