Kilgore College has scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the community with the first set 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday in the carpeted gym of Parks Fitness Center, 701 Laird St., on the Kilgore campus.
Additional dates are Aug. 9, Aug. 31 and Sept. 21.
The second dose of the vaccine will be available at least 21 days after the first dose.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with the Northeast Texas Public Health District to provide services designed to foster the health and safety of the college and our community,” said college President Brenda Kays.
Both the Pfizer (two-dose) and Johnson & Johnson (one-dose) will be available.
Anyone 18 or older can choose to receive either vaccine. Persons 12 to 17 years old will only be offered the Pfizer vaccine, and they must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian at the clinics.
Face coverings are required to be worn inside the vaccination clinic.
Appointments are recommended; however, walk-ins are welcome.
Times can be scheduled by visiting www.NETHealthCOVID19.org or by calling (903) 617-6404.