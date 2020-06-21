Kilgore College has scheduled Ranger Registration sessions Tuesday for students to register for classes in-person.
Students new to KC are encouraged to register online for the kick-off event that will be held in the Randolph C. Watson Library on the Kilgore campus.
Ranger Registration includes an overview of the college’s student portal and other electronic resources, as well as a personal advising session where students will work with a KC faculty/staff member to select a major/career pathway and register for classes.
Financial aid and other student services staff members will be available to answer questions and assist students.
To register and to select a time for the Tuesday sessions, visit www.kilgore.edu/ranger-registration .
Students who prefer remote advising and registration can call (903) 983-8206 to schedule a telephone/video conference.
KC’s second summer sessions begins July 6 and runs through Aug. 6. The fall semester begins Aug. 24.
For information on academic advising and registration for classes, visit www.kilgore.edu/advising .