Registration has started at Kilgore College for its Industrial/Residential Electrical Technology certificate program.
Classes begin Aug. 24 for the program offered by Kilgore College Workforce Development. The program includes nine classes, ending Dec. 31, in which students will train to be job-ready in the manufacturing, industrial and mechanical fields.
Graduates are qualified to enter the workforce as an apprentice working under the direction of a licensed electrician.
The classes range in price from $175 to $450 each, and vary from four days to 14 days in length.
Course subjects will cover fundamentals of electricity, electrical work safety management, blueprint reading for specific occupations, national electric code, introduction to electrical controls, electric motors, residential wiring, industrial wiring and troubleshooting electrical systems and maintenance.
For information, go to kilgore.edu/iret or contact Brenda Brown at (903) 983-8288 or bjbrown@kilgore.edu .