Kilgore College dance students will display their talents at the annual spring dance concert set 7 p.m. Saturday in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.
The concert will offer a variety of dance styles and techniques taught by the KC Dance Department.
“It will give dance students the opportunity to display their talent and show what they have accomplished in the ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop and modern dance classes taught at KC,” said Angela Aulds, KC dance instructor.
The choreography is a collaboration of the students and instructors: Aulds for ballet and modern dance and Shelley Wayne for tap and jazz.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for students with KC identification.
Tickets only will be sold on the day of the concert by cash or check.
The box office will open at 6:15 p.m. Saturday to purchase tickets.