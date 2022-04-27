A Longview student drove away with a new Chevrolet Trailblazer recently at Kilgore College's third annual Cruise for Success giveaway.
Sophomore Chandra Forman was the top winner of the SUV, courtesy of Patterson Chevrolet of Kilgore.
Of 10 student finalists, the first eight drawn won $500, while the final two students drew car fobs, with only one starting the Trailblazer. The second-place winner was awarded $1,000.
Other Cruise for Success winners announced April 21 were:
Kayla Robinson, Ore City ($1,000 winner)
Graciela Rodriguez, Kilgore ($500 winner)
Tara Green, West Helena, Arkansas, ($500 winner)
Rahmena Henderson, Neptune, New Jersey ($500 winner)
Drew Jones, Henderson ($500 winner)
Bailee Boyd, Tyler ($500 winner)
Michael Wheeler, Gilmer ($500 winner)
Katie Stansberry, Kilgore ($500 winner)
Diego Carreon Gonzalez, Silsbee ($500 winner)
The Cruise for Success program allows qualifying KC students to earn entries throughout the fall and spring semesters for a chance to win a new car.
KC graduate and NHRA top fuel dragster Steve Torrence, who serves as the official spokesman for Cruise for Success, spoke at the event as well as Rickey Clark, managing partner for Patterson Chevrolet and Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Kilgore.
“We are so thankful for Patterson Chevrolet of Kilgore and all of our other wonderful sponsors for their commitment to this program and the success of our students,” said Brenda Kays, KC president. “None of this would have been possible without our partnership with Patterson Chevrolet in Kilgore — a true community partner dedicated to the success of our students.”
The event also included a community-wide crawfish boil in the Lee Mall/Mike Miller Plaza on the KC campus.