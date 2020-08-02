Kilgore College student Dani Moreno won the first Cruise for Success grand prize Friday, taking home a new Chevrolet Cruze courtesy of Patterson Chevrolet in Kilgore.
Moreno, a softball player from Humble, was one of 10 students who qualified as the top point-earners for a chance to win the car.
The Cruise for Success incentive program is KC’s way of encouraging student success by giving students an opportunity to win prizes as a reward for doing things proven to increase overall success in college. KC holds monthly prize drawings for students earning points, culminating in the grand prize giveaway of a new car. In addition to Patterson Chevrolet in Kilgore, other sponsors are Capco Contractors, Torrence Racing, Marco Inspection and AMBUCS of East Texas.
Michael Elliot of Haltom City took the runner-up prize of $1,000.