Kilgore College history students will celebrate local history Thursday at the East Texas Oil Museum as they exhibit recent interviews with community members.
Light refreshments will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. with opening remarks and presentations beginning at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
As part of Meredith May’s history class, her students were tasked with interviewing community members to record oral histories.
More than 30 interviews were recorded with 20 selections to be exhibited at the museum.
Interviews were conducted with local politicians, activists, educators, business owners and others who have made contributions to Gregg County.
The project was completed in part by a KC Innovation Grant, allowing the purchase of recording devices and other equipment for the students to use.
The museum’s normal hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
For information or to schedule a group tour, call the museum at (903) 983-8295 or visit www.kilgore.edu/oilmuseum .