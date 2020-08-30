Kilgore College is accepting applications until 3 p.m. Sept. 25 to fill the vacant seat of retiring Voting Unit No. 1, Place, 1, South Zone Trustee Cecelia Sanders.
The remaining term for the seat, which includes Overton, West Rusk and Leverett’s Chapel school districts, is until May 2021.
A board subcommittee will review the applications and make a recommendation for appointment to be considered by the full board. The appointee will serve until the next regular election.
Each member of the board must be a resident, qualified voter of the district and must take the oath of office before becoming a trustee.
Applications are available from Nancy Law, assistant to President Brenda Kays, in person at office 100 in the Stewart H. McLaurin Administration Building on the Kilgore campus or by emailing nlaw@kilgore.edu .