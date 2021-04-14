Kilgore College has scheduled an event today to celebrate the recent recognition and successes of its police and fire academies.
In March, the Kilgore College Fire Academy was named as having the top-ranked online fire science degree program in the state, and the East Texas Police Academy boasted a 100% pass rate for examinees taking the peace officer licensing exam.
“It is truly quite outstanding what these two programs have accomplished,” Kilgore College President Brenda Kays said. “We have set the standard in the state for law enforcement and fire science training. This is a testament to the dedication and leadership of our faculty and staff who work in these departments.”
The celebration is set for noon in the Lee Mall/Mike Miller Plaza on the Kilgore campus. The public is invited.