Kilgore College will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week.
The clinic is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 11 in the carpeted gym of Parks Fitness Center, 701 Laird St., on the Kilgore campus, according to information released by the college.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with the Northeast Texas Public Health District to provide services designed to foster the health and safety of the college and our community,” Kilgore College President Brenda Kays said in the statement.
The Pfizer 2-dose and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines will be available. For Pfizer recipients, the second dose will be available at least 21 days after the first shot.
Vaccines are eligible to anyone age 18 or older. People who are 12 to 17 years old may only receive the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Face coverings are required inside the clinic.
Appointments are recommended but not required.
Schedule an appointment at NETHealthCOVID19.org or by calling (903) 617-6404.