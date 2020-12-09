Kilgore College will hold a fall graduation ceremony Friday limited only to graduates in the auditorium because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Family and friends of graduates can watch a livestream of the ceremony online.
“After extensive consultation with local and state health officials, and for the safety of everyone involved, we have made the decision to celebrate December commencement virtually with only graduates in the auditorium,” said Registrar Dennis Cliborn. “While we are disappointed that circumstances surrounding the pandemic have interfered with our plans for an in-person ceremony, it is very important to us to have a meaningful graduation ceremony to celebrate our students.”
The commencement ceremony will be livestreamed at 5 p.m. on the college’s YouTube page and will be archived for later viewing.
A link will be posted at www.kilgore.edu and on the college’s social media pages before the event.
During the ceremony, 254 graduation candidates are set to receive 286 degrees and certificates.