4 The first clinic is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday in the carpeted gym of Parks Fitness Center, 701 Laird Street, on the Kilgore campus. Additional clinics are set for Aug. 31 and Sept. 21.
The Pfizer two-dose vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be available. Either vaccine is available for anyone age 18 or older. People ages 12 to 17 will only be offered the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Face coverings are required to be worn inside the vaccination clinic.
People who have received another vaccination of any kind, or who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, must wait at least 14 days before receiving the first COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled at NETHealthCOVID19.org or by calling (903) 617-6404.